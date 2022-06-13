Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 172,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

