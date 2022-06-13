Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.31. Canaan shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 49,453 shares traded.

CAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Canaan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canaan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canaan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Canaan by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

