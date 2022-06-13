Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.31. Canaan shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 49,453 shares traded.
CAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaan (CAN)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.