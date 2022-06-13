Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.47

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 128870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

