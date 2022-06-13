Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
