Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 42300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)
