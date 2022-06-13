Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.11

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$45.11 and last traded at C$45.31, with a volume of 55806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.60.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.70.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

