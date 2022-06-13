Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

