Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,601,700 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the May 15th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,334.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNAF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $130.67 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $125.63 and a 52-week high of $167.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

