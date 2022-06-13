CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium (Get Rating)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.