Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.28

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 686836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

WEED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

