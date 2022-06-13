Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.82.

WEED traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,990. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$4.23 and a 1 year high of C$32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.30.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

