Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34. 14,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 681,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.