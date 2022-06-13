Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 14,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 681,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

CFFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

