Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Capri stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 838.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

