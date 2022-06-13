Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 225 at Berenberg Bank

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 285 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.77) to GBX 227 ($2.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.29 ($2.82).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £701.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.80 ($2.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.06.

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,261,878.20).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

