Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.51

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $774.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,755,557. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,332 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

