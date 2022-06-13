CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.76

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 27292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of CareDx by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CareDx by 650.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

