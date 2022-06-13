CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

