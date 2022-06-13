Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CSV stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

