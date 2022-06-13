Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.16

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 31492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

