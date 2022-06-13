Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.16

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 31492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.
A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.
The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
