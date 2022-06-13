Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Stephens

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of CVNA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. Carvana has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,760,250 shares of company stock worth $295,965,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

