Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 13.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 9,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,727,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $12,666,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.