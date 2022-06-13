Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 13.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) was down 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 9,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,727,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

