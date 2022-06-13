Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Mario Gargiulo Sells 118 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $12,577.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.32 on Monday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 45.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

