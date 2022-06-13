Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $194.18

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.18 and last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.00 and a 200 day moving average of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
