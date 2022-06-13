CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 412,347 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRPC opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

