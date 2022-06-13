Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 304,250 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELU shares. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $546.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

