Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 304,250 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $546.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.37.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. Research analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,101,000 after buying an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

