CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.65

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 112948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 568,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

