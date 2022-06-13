Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Up 83.2% in May

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 108 ($1.35) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

