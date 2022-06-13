Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.14

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 41809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $946.08 million, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

