Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.14

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 41809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $946.08 million, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.54.
In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
