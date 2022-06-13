Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.06

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 4176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

