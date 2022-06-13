Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $500.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

