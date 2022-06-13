Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.42

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 15714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

