Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 7,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 627,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641,352 shares of company stock valued at $31,347,566. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Certara by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 207,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Certara by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Certara by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

