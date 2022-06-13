CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFVI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CFVI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 20,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.