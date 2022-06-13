CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEI opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. CGE Energy has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
CGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
