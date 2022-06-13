CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.71

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.71 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 1224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

