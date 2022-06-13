CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.71

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.71 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 1224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.