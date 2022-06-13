CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $98.50

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$98.50 and last traded at C$98.87, with a volume of 43928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

