ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 12%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.67. 167,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,781,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,214,297. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

