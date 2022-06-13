ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 12%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.67. 167,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,781,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,214,297. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.