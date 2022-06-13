Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Purchases £399,999.96 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) insider Adonis Pouroulis acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £399,999.96 ($501,253.08).

LON CHAR traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 18.78 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,224,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of £155.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

