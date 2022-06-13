Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Purchases £399,999.96 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) insider Adonis Pouroulis acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £399,999.96 ($501,253.08).
LON CHAR traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 18.78 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,224,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of £155.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53.
