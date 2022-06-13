Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 1,400 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. 543,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,861. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

