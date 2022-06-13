Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $121,953.14 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.34. 595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.86.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,126,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $72,497,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

