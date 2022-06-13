Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $121,953.14 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.34. 595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.86.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.
CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,126,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $72,497,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
