Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.12

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 56562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.