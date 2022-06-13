China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXTC stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

