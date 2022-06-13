ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $32.85. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.87.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.9194 dividend. This is an increase from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

