Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,214.99 and last traded at $1,216.12, with a volume of 5448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,317.04.

Specifically, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,425.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,514.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

