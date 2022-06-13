Christopher Oddleifson Sells 3,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Independent Bank stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 249,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

