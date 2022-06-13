CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 82.1% in May

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. CHS has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.