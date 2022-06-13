CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CHSCP opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

